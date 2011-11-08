* Ailing Saab to keep court creditor protection for now
* Deal for Chinese rescue meets resistance from GM
* Saab's production line closed for months, funds dried up
(Adds quotes, background)
By Johan Sennero
STOCKHOLM, Nov 8 Car maker Saab will still for
now enjoy legal protection from creditors, the court-appointed
lawyer overseeing a reconstruction process for the company said
on Tuesday after General Motors rejected a Chinese bid
for the company.
GM had said on Monday it would stop supplying components and
technology to Saab if two Chinese companies succeeded with their
acquisition bid -- a hardening in its opposition to the proposed
sale of Saab which called into question the survival of the
niche brand, which has been under court protection from
creditors since September.
"We will now try to get clarity about what the decision from
GM means and if there is any way ahead," court-appointed
administrator Guy Lofalk told Reuters.
It would be Lofalk's decision to apply to the court to end
the bankruptcy protection process. He said that could happen,
but declined to say under what circumstances.
The reconstruction involves Lofalk plotting a future for the
company in talks with its creditors, mainly suppliers who are
owed about 150 million euros. He has to make sure the company
has a viable future and the Chinese bid was key to that.
He said talks were taking place between Saab owner Swedish
Automobile and Chinese investors, Pang Da Automobile
Trade Co and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile.
"You have to take each day as it comes, no process is served
by having too many alternative results ... we are carrying out a
reconstruction and a bump comes along on the road, that happens
all the time," Lofalk added.
"I hope that I will know more before the end of the week,"
he added.
Victor Muller, chief executive of Saab's embattled owner,
said on Monday GM's rejection meant negotiators would have to go
back to the drawing board with the Chinese.
A deal for the Chinese companies to rescue Saab had been
awaiting approval from Chinese government officials.
The Swedish government, a Saab creditor, also had yet to
approve the deal.
Muller told Reuters he expected to speak to the Chinese
companies on Tuesday to consider the remaining possibilities for
Saab after GM's announcement.
The proposed rescue deal for Saab had to be approved by GM
since the U.S. group still has preference shares in Saab and has
supplied the Swedish auto brand with crucial components.
GM, which operates in China in a partnership with state-run
SAIC Motor Corp Ltd , said it had concluded that
continuing to supply vehicles and technology to Saab's new
owners would run counter to the interest of its own
shareholders.
(Editing by David Holmes)