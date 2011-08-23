* Some investor funds may not be received in time
* Risk of delayed payment of August wages
* Continues talks to get additional short-term funding
* Swedish Automobile shares down 16 pct
(Adds analyst, union comment, cash burn rate, updates shares)
AMSTERDAM, Aug 23 Cash-strapped Swedish car
maker Saab said it may not be able to pay its workers on
schedule for a third time if it does not receive money which was
promised by investors soon.
Saab's Dutch owner Swedish Automobile , which
bought the company in early 2010 and saved it from closure, has
been scrambling to find new sources of financing for months. Car
production has been at a standstill since April because many
suppliers refused to deliver parts until they were paid.
"There is a risk of delayed payment of August wages to Saab
Automobile employees as some of the funds that were committed by
investors may not be paid in time," Saab and Swedish Automobile
said in a statement on Tuesday.
Swedish Automobile spokeswoman Gunilla Gustavs declined to
say which funds were delayed and did "not have full information"
on whether a deal to issue 4 million shares, announced on August
15, had been completed yet.
Dutch-listed Swedish Automobile shares extended losses, and
traded down 16 percent at 0.60 euros by 1442 GMT after falling
as much as 23 percent.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
FACTBOX-Key facts on Saab financing
Swedish debt collector starts seizing Saab assets
Saab agrees stake sale, JV with Chinese partners
Russian investor working on plan for Saab stake
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
According to Saab's annual report, the company
paid 1.9
billion crowns ($290 million) in wages, social contributions and
pensions for 3,208 employees in 2010.
On that basis, it had to pay out about 157 million crowns
($24 million) in staff costs each month last year. Saab now has
around 3,640 employees.
Swedish Automobile, which reports half-year results on
Friday, is still waiting for regulatory approval for two Chinese
companies to get a majority stake in the company to solve
its liquidity problems.
"For the past half a year, the company has been held
together with emergency tape. The distress is getting worse and
worse," said David Tomic of Dutch shareholders group VEB.
"After the Chinese approvals, we can think about the future
again. We need to hope there is still sufficient consumer demand
for Saab cars. If there isn't, it could end quickly," Tomic
said.
The Chinese approval procedure for the two companies to
become shareholders was "on track" and expected during the fall,
spokeswoman Gustavs said. Approval by the EIB and Swedish
national debt office was also expected by the autumn.
Two weeks ago, Saab managed to stave off a bankruptcy threat
from unions by finding enough money to pay its white collar
workers their salaries for July, but Sweden's state debt
collector started seizing assets from Saab last week in an
attempt to recovery money owed to suppliers.
Annette Hellgren, who represents white collar workers at
union group Unionen, said the union could again start a
bankruptcy procedure if wages were not paid.
"If they don't pay on time, we will start the process of
formally demanding the company to pay salaries. After this
formal claim they have seven days to pay. If they still don't
pay then we can begin proceedings for demanding bankruptcy."
Swedish Automobile said it was continuing talks with parties
to get additional short-term funding but spokeswoman Gustavs
declined to give details.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger and Mia Shanley; Editing by Will
Waterman and Jon Loades-Carter)