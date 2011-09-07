* Saab units seek court administration to reorganise
* Saab says still seeks funds
* China's Youngman investment will not be approved -paper
* Trade in shares of Swedish Automobile suspended
By Gilbert Kreijger and Patrick Lannin
AMSTERDAM/STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 Sweden's Saab sought
court protection from creditors on Wednesday to avoid being
pushed into bankruptcy in a worsening of a crisis which it hopes
will be solved by Chinese investment.
Saab's Dutch owner Swedish Automobile, whose
shares were suspended in Amsterdam, said court protection would
give the 60-year-old company breathing space to come to terms
with creditors, get official approvals for the Chinese
investments and secure other short-term financing.
"We have to bridge the financial gap. We felt the most
orderly and quiet way to do it, bring some peace to this
copmany, was to seek the protection of the court and to ensure
that nothing can happen to Saab in the meantime," Swedish
Automobile's Dutch chief executive, Victor Muller, told a news
conference.
The company said in its filing to the court in western
Sweden, where Saab is based, that it could not rule out
bankruptcy if the creditor protection was not successful.
Muller said Saab owed 150 million euros ($210 million) to
suppliers. He said it was the firm's goal to pay its creditors
in full.
The court is to announce its decision on whether or not to
grant the creditor protection on Thursday at 1200 GMT.
Analysts warned that the company faced grave difficulties.
"Obviously a restructuring is preferable to bankruptcy. But
receivership is still a step closer to bankruptcy. We've always
warned investors it was extremely risky," said Jan Maarten
Slagter, director of the Dutch shareholders' association, VEB.
Saab, rescued from closure by General Motors Co in
early 2010 by Amsterdam-listed Spyker Cars -- has had production
at its Swedish plant at an almost continuous standstill since
April because suppliers refused to provide parts until they
received payment. It also failed to pay salaries in August.
In June, Saab said two Chinese car companies, Pangda
Automobile Trade Co Ltd and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus
Automobil, had agreed to take a combined majority stake in the
firm for a total of 245 million euros.
The deals are still awaiting approval from the Chinese
authorities -- but the collapse in Swan's share price this year
has seen the value of Saab's listed parent plummet from 66.7
million euros, when the China rescue was announced, to Tuesday's
closing market cap of 14.8 million euros.
Muller told the news conference, which took place at Saab's
plant in Trollhattan, that he was sure the Chinese deals would
come through, even though Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri
reported that the Chinese authorities were unlikely to approve
Youngman.
"We are of the opinion, based on expert advice, that
approval will be... timely," he said.
Auto enthusiasts and Saab devotees worldwide are still
hoping the firm will survive. Muller said the
company had lost a lot of clients' trust, but added: "We are
not dead yet."
He also denied a report in Dagens Industri that his
relationship with another potential investor, Russian Vladimir
Antonov, had turned sour.
"That is a joke... that is total nonsense," he said.
But the Chinese authorities have halted planned investments
in the past, such as Saab's failed deal with Hawtai Motor Group
in May and Sichuan Tengzhong Heavy Industrial machinery's bid
for GM's Hummer, which collapsed in 2010.
Dagens Industri said state-owned Beijing Automotive Industry
Holdings Co (BAIC) or sport utility vehicle maker Great Wall
Motor, were seen by Chinese officials as being more suitable
partners. A source told Reuters in May that Great Wall had been
talking with Saab's owner about a possible tie-up.
"At this moment, there is no money and they (Saab) have been
waiting for money for more than five months. The problem is
still the same -- they need the money," said Tom Muller, analyst
at Theodoor Gilissen.
Karl Ask, who heads the Swedish Saab fan club and owns 11
Saab models added: "I hope the Chinese come and help, otherwise
I'm not so sure any more about Saab's future.
"Victor Muller is interested in Saab, he loves Saab and
that's good. But they need money."
ADMINISTRATOR CONTROL
Back in April, Swedish bank Nordea said that if Saab were to
go bankrupt, it would have relatively little impact on the
Swedish economy, perhaps nicking 0.2 percentage points off the
country's GDP.
Muller, a car enthusiast who led Saab's rescue 18 months
ago, has scrambled for months to raise funds to cover a monthly
wage bill estimated at about $24 million, and other costs.
According to its annual report, Saab paid 1.9 billion crowns
($295 million) in wages, social contributions and pensions for
3,208 employees in 2010. On that basis, it had to pay out about
157 million crowns ($24 million) in staff costs each month last
year. Saab now has around 3,640 employees.
"The alternative that we had was a bankruptcy. But that
would have meant that it would take much longer for our members
to get their money, and the company would in fact go bankrupt,"
said Darko Davidovic, an official at blue collar union IF Metall
which has about 1,500 members at Saab.
"This way our members will get paid much faster, and the
company gets another chance to get back on its feet."
Swan said that under the filing for voluntary reorganisation
Saab Automobile AB and two subsidiaries were asking the Swedish
court to appoint an administrator with whom management would
work to reorganise the company.
Saab said it will present the reorganisation plan to
creditors within three weeks of filing the reorganisation plan.
Saab entered this same process in 2009 after GM pulled its
funding and it exited later that year.
The reorganisation plan aims to lower costs and create a
"viable, competitive and independent organisation", Swedish
Automobile said.
Saab asked for the court-appointed administrator to be the
same lawyer who handled the 2009 Saab reorganisation.
The administrator will apply for a Swedish state wage
guarantee scheme to cover Saab's wages, Swedish Automobile said.
Trade in Swedish Automobile's shares has been suspended and
the stock will be put on a watch list if Saab's court request is
approved, Dutch market authority AFM said in two separate
statements.
($1=0.713 Euros=6.429 Swedish Kronas)
