STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 Ailing Swedish car maker Saab said on Wednesday it had called in workers for a meeting after a newspaper reported the company is about to apply for protection from creditors.

"As we do on occasion, we have called them (workers) in for an information meeting, an update," Saab spokeswoman Gunilla Gustavs said.

Late Tuesday, business daily Dagens Industri quoted sources as saying that Saab would apply for protection from creditors on Wednesday -- the second time a report has said the company was set to make such a move.

Gustavs declined to comment on the story.

"When we have something to communicate ...it will be done officially, not by rumour," she said.

For a full story, double click on (Reporting by Simon Johnson)