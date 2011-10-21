STOCKHOLM Oct 21 A Swedish court said on Friday it had received an application from Saab's administrator to end the car maker's reorganisation and protection from creditors and would need to rule on it by Oct. 31.

The Vanersborg Court said in a statement it would ask for comments from Saab on the application before making a decision on it.

"We can't make a decision today," court spokeswoman Elisabet Lindstrom said, adding that the correspondence with Saab was likely to take place through mail and the process could thus take days.

"But we have to have a decision before Oct. 31, for when there is a creditor meeting scheduled."

Court official Cecilia Tisell added that the court will probably give Saab until around Thursday to reply and expects to announce a decision at the end of next week. The court was not considering postponing the creditor meeting, she said. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)