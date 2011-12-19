BRIEF-RBA updates on liquidation of subsidiaries
* Order was granted by high court of South Africa against RBA Developments and against RBA Building Projects Proprietary
STOCKHOLM Dec 19 The Dutch owner of Saab has asked for the ailing car maker to be made bankrupt, a court said on Monday, setting the stage for the demise of one of Sweden's best known brands after months of struggle.
A spokesman for Vanersborgs court in west Sweden said Victor Muller, the chief executive of Saab owner Swedish Automobile, had handed in a bankruptcy application.
The move came after former Saab owner General Motors, still a key supplier, at the weekend again blocked a rescue plan involving Chinese car maker Youngman. (Reporting by Veronika Ek)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 7 The abrupt closure and bankruptcy filing by a U.S. adoption agency has stunned hundreds of hopeful clients left struggling with the emotional impact and likely loss of thousands of dollars.
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited initiates prepackaged chapter 11 proceedings pursuant to restructuring support agreements