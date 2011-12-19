STOCKHOLM Dec 19 The Dutch owner of Saab has asked for the ailing car maker to be made bankrupt, a court said on Monday, setting the stage for the demise of one of Sweden's best known brands after months of struggle.

A spokesman for Vanersborgs court in west Sweden said Victor Muller, the chief executive of Saab owner Swedish Automobile, had handed in a bankruptcy application.

The move came after former Saab owner General Motors, still a key supplier, at the weekend again blocked a rescue plan involving Chinese car maker Youngman. (Reporting by Veronika Ek)