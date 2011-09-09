(Repeats to additional alert)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 Ailing carmaker Saab will
appeal by Monday a court ruling rejecting its plea for creditor
protection, Victor Muller, CEO of Saab's owner Swedish
Automobile said on Friday.
"We anticipate filing by Monday," Muller said in an
interview on Swedish radio.
The court set a deadline of Sept. 29 for an appeal.
Muller said Saab would provide more information on a
submission for Chinese Authorities to approve investment in Saab
by two Chinese companies, on when that money would be available
and on whether the investment would be sufficient to get the
company back on its feet.
