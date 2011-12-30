FRANKFURT Dec 30 Saab is in talks with the Turkish government as it seeks an investor to revive the bankrupt Swedish carmaker, German magazine auto motor und sport said, citing sources close to Saab's management.

The magazine reported on Friday that talks were initiated by Victor Muller, the chief executive of Saab owner Swedish Automobile, after the Turkish government expressed interest in the carmaker.

It said talks were still at a very early stage.

Saab was not immediately available for comment.

Saab, which has made cars for 64 years, was declared bankrupt by a court last week, ending a nine-month survival battle by its Dutch owner.

Muller said at the time there was interest from investors to take over Saab, though any deal would need the approval of former owner and key licence holder General Motors.

Turkey's Industry Minister Nihat Ergun said last week that the government was not interested in Saab.

Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Friday that one of India's biggest carmakers may also be interested in buying parts or all of the company. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Mia Shanley and Daren Butler; Editing by David Cowell)