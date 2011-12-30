FRANKFURT Dec 30 Saab is in talks with
the Turkish government as it seeks an investor to revive the
bankrupt Swedish carmaker, German magazine auto motor und sport
said, citing sources close to Saab's management.
The magazine reported on Friday that talks were initiated by
Victor Muller, the chief executive of Saab owner Swedish
Automobile, after the Turkish government expressed
interest in the carmaker.
It said talks were still at a very early stage.
Saab was not immediately available for comment.
Saab, which has made cars for 64 years, was declared
bankrupt by a court last week, ending a nine-month survival
battle by its Dutch owner.
Muller said at the time there was interest from investors to
take over Saab, though any deal would need the approval of
former owner and key licence holder General Motors.
Turkey's Industry Minister Nihat Ergun said last week that
the government was not interested in Saab.
Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Friday
that one of India's biggest carmakers may also be interested in
buying parts or all of the company.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Mia
Shanley and Daren Butler; Editing by David Cowell)