STOCKHOLM, Sept 20 A union representing around 1,500 workers at struggling carmaker Saab said it would apply on Tuesday to a court for the company to be declared bankrupt, as it looks to secure wages for workers who went unpaid in August.

IF Metall said it would hand in the bankruptcy application to the court at 1300 GMT, joining two white-collar unions at Saab that have already made the same move.

"This is a very painful decision, but we have to secure our members' wage claims and so we can't wait any longer," IF Metal Chairman Stefan Lofven and the union's representative at Saab Hakan Skott said in a statement.

Saab owes its roughly 3,600 workers wages from last month. If it cannot pay and is declared bankrupt, wages will be paid by a government insurance scheme.

Saab, which has only produced a handful of cars since April, also owes suppliers around 150 million euros ($204 million). Hopes for its future are pinned on possible investment by Chinese groups Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile and Pangda .

"We continue to believe that the court will approve a company reconstruction ... especially when Youngman and Pangda state that Saab's problems are temporary and that they are ready to make a long-term investment as soon as the NDRC in China gives its approval," IF Metall said in a statement.

Saab applied for protection from creditors earlier this month, but its application was rejected.

On Monday it was given leave to appeal the lower court's decision, giving the 60-year old company a glimmer of hope it can survive the current crisis.

Saab, owned by Dutch-listed Swedish Automobile , hopes creditor protection will allow it to survive until China's authorities okay a 245 million euro ($333.5 million) investment by the two Chinese groups.

Last week, Saab agreed a 70 million euro bridge loan, backed by a guarantee from Youngman. However, it is still short of the money it needs to pay workers and suppliers and get production started again.

The Appeal Court could decide as early as Wednesday whether to overturn the lower court's decision and give Saab protection from its creditors while it restructures. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (By Simon Johnson; Editing by David Holmes)