STOCKHOLM, Sept 21 Large blue collar union IF Metall said on Wednesday its bankruptcy filing against car maker Saab was no longer relevant after Saab won protection from creditors.

An appeals court earlier overturned a lower court court decision and gave Saab, owned by Dutch group Swedish Automobile, the creditor protection it wanted while it waits for Chinese investment.

IF Metall said in a statement that the appeals court decision meant a state scheme to pay wages would be activated. "IF Metall's request for bankruptcy is therefore no longer relevant," it added. Two white collar unions have also filed for bankruptcy. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)