STOCKHOLM Oct 6 The owner of Volvo cars, China's Geely , is interested in becoming the owner of struggling car maker Saab , daily Dagens Nyheter wrote on Thursday, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the situation.

Saab has scarcely produced a car for six months and is in desperate need of money to see it through restructuring under creditor protection, while it waits for long-term investment from China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile and Pangda .

A bridge loan of 70 million euros ($93 million) guaranteed by Youngman has yet to come through. The paper wrote Youngman many want to pull out of the deal and its agreement to put money into Saab in the longer term.

"But Geely is interested in the whole thing, in terms of production and development," the paper quoted a source as saying.

Geely, which bought Saab's Swedish peer Volvo in 2010, has approached Saab's court-appointed administrator about a deal, the paper quoted the source as saying.

A Geely spokesman declined to comment.

Saab has lurched from one crisis to another since this year and shut down in April, unable to pay its suppliers who are owed more than 150 million euros.

The company applied to the courts for creditor protection in August when it was unable to pay workers.

Before China's Youngman and Pangda agreed to invest in Saab, the Trollhattan-based family saloon maker had announced a deal with China's Hawtai Motor Group, which fell through.

Swedish Automobile, then known as Spyker, bought Saab from GM in early 2010, just as it was emerging from another period of creditor protection.

Swedish Automobile's sale of its Spyker sportscar arm to Russian investor Vladimir Antonov also fell through. It has now agreed to sell it to a private equity firm .

($1 = 0.751 Euros)

