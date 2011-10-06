* Newspaper says China's Geely interested in ailing Saab

* Saab still waiting on investment from Youngman

* Analyst sees no logic in tie up (Releads, adds Geely Auto Holding denial, Saab no comment, analyst comment)

By Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM, Oct 6 The owner of Volvo cars, China's Geely, said it has no plans to seek ownership of struggling car maker Saab , denying a Swedish newspaper report on Thursday.

Saab has scarcely produced a car for six months and is in desperate need of money under a court-backed restructuring under creditor protection. However, a loan of 70 million euros ($93 million) guaranteed by China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile has yet to come through.

Dagens Nyheter newspaper, citing an unnamed source, reported that Youngman many want to pull out of the deal and its agreement to put money into Saab in the longer term.

"But Geely is interested in the whole thing, in terms of production and development," the paper quoted a source as saying.

Lawrence Ang, executive director of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, , the Hong Kong-listed arm of Geely, denied the newspaper report.

"According to my understanding, we have no such plan," he said, adding that Geely was busy after taking over Volvo.

Saab spokeswoman Gunilla Gustavs declined to comment.

The newspaper said Geely, which bought Saab's Swedish peer Volvo in 2010, had approached Saab's court-appointed administrator.

Industry analyst Ian Fletcher at IHS said a tie-up would not make sense.

"Volvo and Saab have, effectively, been fighting for the same space for years. I think ultimately, Volvo would welcome Saab's exit."

He said Geely did not need extra capacity in Sweden and could easily do without Saab's technology.

"I just really can't see any reason why they would get involved," he said.

Saab has lurched from one crisis to another since this year and shut down in April, unable to pay its suppliers who are owed more than 150 million euros.

The company applied to the courts for creditor protection in August when it was unable to pay workers.

Before China's Youngman and Pangda agreed to invest in Saab, the Trollhattan-based family saloon maker had announced a deal with China's Hawtai Motor Group, which fell through.

Swedish Automobile, then known as Spyker, bought Saab from GM in early 2010, just as it was emerging from another period of creditor protection.

Swedish Automobile's sale of its Spyker sportscar arm to Russian investor Vladimir Antonov also fell through. It has now agreed to sell it to a private equity firm . ($1 = 0.751 Euros) (Additional reporting by Alison Leung in Hong Kong and Veronica Ek in Stockholm; Editing by David Hulmes and Hans-Juergen Peters)