June 29 Saab Ab :

* Saab acquires ThyssenKrupp marine systems ab

* Has today entered into an agreement with ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions AG regarding the acquisition of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Ab

* The purchase price is msek 340

* Existing funds will be used to finance the acquisition

* The transaction's effect on Saab's result for 2014 is estimated to be non-material

* Approvals are expected during July 2014. Thereafter the takeover of TKMS AB will be completed. Further company coverage: