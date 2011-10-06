LONDON Oct 6 Maan Al-Sanea, the founder of
Saudi Arabia's Saad Group, has seen a UK court lift a freezing
order on $9.2 billion worth of his assets in what his legal team
called a "significant turning point" in a bitter legal battle
with his in-laws.
The move by London's High Court, which follows a similar
order by a Cayman court two weeks ago, leaves Al-Sanea free to
claim what is expected to amount to several millions of pounds
worth of legal costs as well as damages from the Algosaibi
family, a London-based spokesman said.
"The lifting of the freezing injunctions obtained by the
Algosaibis against Mr Al-Sanea -- both in the Cayman Islands and
now in England -- marks a significant turning point in the
litigation between the parties," said Louis Castellani, a lawyer
at Harbottle & Lewis, who represents Al-Sanea in London.
The Algosaibis' main lawyer, Eric Lewis, said the family
would continue to pursue a fraud claim against Al-Sanea in the
Cayman Islands and litigation in Saudi Arabia, as well as
continuing to cooperate with investigations in the United
States, Switzerland and Bahrain.
"The dropping of the freezing orders does not in any way
affect the validity of the fraud claim," he said by email from
the United States.
The rift in the family clan was triggered
two-and-a-half-years ago by the collapse of Algosaibi and
Al-Sanea's financial empires in the wake of the credit crisis,
leaving some of the world's biggest banks nursing billions of
dollars of losses.
The Algosaibi family's Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi & Brothers
(AHAB) partnership denied liability for ensuring claims from
creditors, blaming Al-Sanea -- who is married to AHAB partner
Sana Algosaibi -- for setting up a giant scam to defraud them.
Al-Sanea has denied the allegations.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Chris Wickham)