MADRID, March 31 Investment funds Torreal, KKR
and ProA are looking into the sale of their combined 48.7
percent stake in Spanish car park group Saba, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
A competitor of France's Vinci and Portugal's
Empark, Saba manages 184,000 parking spaces in Spain, Italy,
Chile, Portugal, France and Andorra. It posted core profits of
77 million euros in 2013.
The company's other shareholders are Criteria, the
investment arm of Spanish banking group La Caixa, which has a
50.1 percent stake and minority shareholders, who hold the
remaining 1.2 percent of the share capital.
"Torreal, KKR and ProA are seeking bankers to sell their
stake in Saba. In principle, the stake of Criteria is not up for
sale but depending on the level of the offers, anything could
happen," said one of the sources.
The source said the three funds wanted to close the deal
before the summer.
KKR declined to comment while Torreal, ProA and Saba were
not immediately available to comment.
