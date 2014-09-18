By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, Sept 18
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Saba Inc, a Memphis,
Tennessee-based exporter, has agreed to pay $3.5 million to
settle U.S. charges that it committed fraud in obtaining a loan
guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of the United States to
finance construction of a retirement complex in western Turkey.
The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that Saba
admitted, and accepted responsibility for, misleading Deutsche
Bank and the Ex-Im Bank about how much of the $38.1 million loan
would be spent on "local costs" and whether the retirement
complex developer would make a down payment, without verifying
the information.
It also said Saba marked up the cost of U.S.-made goods
being exported to the developer, sometimes by 300 percent, with
excess funds being funneled to co-defendant Hasan Besneli, a
Turkish businessman working on the project in Urla, Turkey.
The developer, Darussafaka, defaulted on the loan in 2007,
exposing the Ex-Im Bank to losses after it reimbursed Deutsche
Bank under the guarantee, the Justice Department said.
As part of the settlement, Saba agreed not to participate in
any Ex-Im loans or loan guarantee programs for seven years.
"The Export-Import Bank is charged with promoting export of
U.S.-made goods," U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in New York said
in a statement. "It is absolutely unacceptable for exporters and
business agents to undermine that mission by misrepresenting how
proceeds from loans guaranteed by Ex-Im will be used."
Besneli, a U.S. citizen now living in Turkey, remains a
defendant in the lawsuit, which seeks penalties under the
federal Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement
Act (FIRREA) and False Claims Act.
Saba's lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. A lawyer for Besneli could not immediately be located.
Some conservative groups have called on lawmakers to close
the Ex-Im Bank, whose charter expires on Sept. 30. They see the
80-year-old trade finance agency as a symbol of big government
and wasteful lending.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a stopgap spending
bill on Wednesday that would extend the agency's charter through
June 30, 2015.
The case is U.S. v. Besneli et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 14-07339.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Peter
Galloway)