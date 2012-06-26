NEW YORK, June 26 Saba Capital Management's Boaz
Weinstein recently exited a now famous and profitable credit
derivative bet against JPMorgan Chase, according to
sources familiar with the trade.
Hedge fund manager Weinstein was one of the early proponents
of the credit trade, discussing it at a conference in February.
In May, JP Morgan reported a $2 billion trading loss in its
chief investment office, due to a bet on the Markit CDX NA IG
Series 9 index. Weinstein's Saba, among other funds, were
betting against that trade.
JP Morgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon was forced to defend
his bank's policy before U.S. Congress members after disclosing
the loss.
(Reporting By Katya Wachtel; Editing by Gary Hill)