By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, June 26 Hedge fund manager Boaz
Weinstein, who was one of the first traders to call attention to
a derivatives bet that cost JPMorgan Chase at least $2 billion
recently exited from the trade, booking a tidy profit, according
to sources familiar with the trade.
Weinstein, a former Deutsche Bank trader, was one of the
early proponents of a trade that involved buying Investment
Grade Series 9 10-Year Index CDS, discussing it at the Harbor
Investment Conference in February. Ironically, the conference
was held at JP Morgan's Madison Avenue offices.
In May, JPMorgan reported a $2 billion trading loss in its
chief investment office, due to large bets on an obscure group
of indexes that track the performance of corporate bonds,
including the Markit CDX NA IG Series 9 index. Weinstein's Saba,
among other funds, bet against that trade.
Weinstein's Saba Capital Management, which has liquidated
the position in its entirety, "exited directly to JPMorgan's CIO
office," according to a source familiar with the hedge fund.
Weinstein did not immediately return a request for comment.
JP Morgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon was forced to defend
his bank's policy before the U.S. Congress after disclosing the
loss in May.
It could not be determined how much money Saba, which
manages about $5 billion, made on the trade. The Saba Capital
Master Fund rose 1 percent for the year through May. That fund
has gained 2.3 percent for the year through June 22.
Saba was one of a number of hedge funds that were on the
other side of the index trade from JPMorgan, a bet that turned
lucrative for many of those managers this spring. Some of the
other funds that made a trade similar to Saba included
BlueMountain Capital Management and BlueCrest Capital
Management.
Trading volume in the Markit CDX NA IG Series 9 index, which
matures in 2017, ramped up significantly in January and
February.
Investors believe it was around that time that JPMorgan, led
by London-based trader Bruno Iksil, allowed the bet involving
the index to become an outright bet on credit markets improving,
instead of a hedge against severe market volatility. Iksil's
trading positions were so large he was dubbed the London Whale.
The bank, which is currently trying to unwind its own side
of the trade, has taken fire for its risk management practices.
Meanwhile, the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission has opened
an investigation into the trading loss.
In April, before the $2 billion trading loss was made
public, JPMorgan chief Dimon told analysts that reports about
the so-called London Whale trades were a "tempest in a teapot."
In Senate testimony earlier this month, Dimon acknowledged
he was "dead wrong" when he made that statement.
"This particular synthetic credit portfolio was intended to
earn a lot of revenue if there was a crisis. I consider that a
hedge," Dimon told senators on June 13. "What it morphed into, I
will not try to defend."
(Reporting By Katya Wachtel; editing by Matthew Goldstein, Gary
Hill and Andre Grenon and Gunna Dickson)