Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
July 11 Investors withdrew assets worth nearly $400 million from Saba Capital Master Fund, a unit of Boaz Weinstein's Saba Capital Management LP, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The asset pullout during the first half of the year left the fund with just under $1.6 billion, according to July fund documents viewed by the Journal. (on.wsj.com/1zufH4e)
The hedge fund faced asset drain for the fifth consecutive month in June, as markets remain calm, according to the report.
Weinstein, a former Deutsche Bank trader, was one of the first traders to call attention to a derivatives bet that eventually snowballed into JPMorgan Chase & Co's "London whale" catastrophe.
Assets under Saba Capital's management fell to $2.6 billion in July, from $5.2 billion last year, according to the Journal.
Saba Capital was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
WASHINGTON, March 18 Patients who received Abbott Laboratories' novel dissolving vascular stent had a significantly higher rate of serious adverse heart events than those treated with the company's widely used Xience drug-coated metal stent two years after implantation, according to data presented on Saturday.