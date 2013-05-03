BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MADRID May 3 Spanish lender Sabadell said on Friday it had bought the 49.9 percent it did not yet own in domestic insurer Mediterraneo Vida from Dutch insurance company Aegon, giving it full control of the company.
The bank said the deal was worth 449.5 million euros ($588 million). Aegon had held the stake through a partnership with former Spanish savings bank CAM, which was bought by Sabadell in 2011. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.