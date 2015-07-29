LONDON, July 29 (IFR) - Sabadell's senior market return flopped on Wednesday as the bank pulled a planned EUR500m bond after struggling to uncover enough demand.

The Ba1/BB+/A rated Spanish lender last printed a senior deal in 2013, and began marketing the four-year deal at 140bp area over mid-swaps via Banco Sabadell, Credit Suisse, Natixis, HSBC and Santander.

But Sabadell struggled to establish a consensus on what price it should pay and announced around noon that it would delay the deal until the end of the summer.

"Banco Sabadell has no need to issue notes and after the summer there are usually better opportunities", a bank spokeswoman said.

One banker said Sabadell is a good name, but that the deal was too expensive.

"If you compare it with the Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa trade, which is trading 15bp wider, it just doesn't look cheap in the eyes of investors."

Popolare's Ba3/BB/BBB rated five-year printed at 240bp over mid-swaps on books of over EUR4.5bn last week. It was seen 15-20bp wider than reoffer on Wednesday morning after much of the senior sector traded off this week.

And Bankinter's Baa2/BBB- rated June 2019s, for example, were around 10bp wider than Monday's level.

But a lead saw fair value for Sabadell at swaps plus 90bp to 100bp, implying a new issue premium of up to 50bp.

"People are pretty slow in these markets but we were comfortable going out given the no-grow size and decent NIP," the banker said, adding that investors are still sitting on chunky cash piles following slower supply in recent months.

Investors welcomed the Santander Consumer Finance three-year trade earlier this month, which, like Banco Popolare, found more than EUR4.5bn of demand.

"The market last week was clearly very buoyant, and three- to five-year peripheral senior trades have had very strong support," said another banker.

But investors have quickly grown cautious in the face of deals underperforming, he added. In fact bankers fear Sabadell could have put a nail in the coffin for further bank supply this week, although a EUR750m covered deal from Mun Hyp was issued without any problems.

Leads Commerzbank, DZ Bank, Nord/LB and WGZ Bank set IPTs for a long five-year hypo pfand benchmark at mid-swaps minus low/mid teens and followed with guidance at minus 16bp area.

The spread later fixed at minus 17bp. Books were approaching EUR1bn at the last update. The deal is expected to be rated Aaa by Moody's.

But appetite for anything riskier this week may have dropped. A bank capital deal is already rumoured to have been postponed on Monday following a difficult equity session in Asia.

"I would be surprised if we saw capital now as you need a day or two for execution and people will be wary of higher beta trades going into summer, especially now a senior deal has been pulled," said a syndicate official. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)