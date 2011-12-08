MADRID Dec 8 Spain's Banco Sabadell said on Thursday its purchase of loss-making regional savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM) would add to its earnings per share and would allow for a proforma core tier 1 ratio of 9 pct as defined by the European Banking Authority.

CAM was sold on Wednesday to mid-sized Sabadell for one euro, after a 5.2-billion-euro rescue and guarantees against future losses, the central bank said. (Reporting by Tomas Gonzalez, writing by Elisabeth O'Leary)