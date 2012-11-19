MADRID Nov 19 The CEO of Sabadell Jaime Guardiola said on Monday the bank would study a potential purchase of rival Catalan lender Catalunya Caixa.

Nationalised lender Catalunya Caixa is up for sale as the central bank pushes for a new wave of mergers among banks to help strengthen their capital position. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; writing by Nigel Davies; editing by Paul Day)