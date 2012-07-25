(Corrects CFO to CEO in 3rd paragraph)
MADRID, July 25 Spanish bank Sabadell
said on Wednesday it did not increase its sovereign debt
holdings in the last few months.
"We've not increased our position, we've maintained it or
even reduced it in the last months," said Sabadell chairman
Josep Oliu at a news conference.
Chief Executive Officer Jaume Guardiola said the bank did
buy Spanish sovereign debt earlier this year when lenders
benefited from cheap loans from the European Central Bank but
did not buy recently.
Sabadell's first-half profit fell sharply as the lender took
a big hit from potential losses on toxic property assets, a
pattern likely to be repeated across the sector as Spanish banks
clean up soured real estate deals.
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing
by Jesus Aguado)