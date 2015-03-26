China's Hisense Electric becomes FIFA sponsor
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
March 26 Banco Dde Sabadell Sa
* Sabadell prospectus for rights issue says underwriters' fees on rights issue 29 million euros ($31.6 million).
* Prospectus says rights issue discount to TERP 30.71 percent
* Prospectus says trading in new shares to start April 28
* Prospectus says subscription period of rights issue expected to start March 28 and end April 17
* Prospectus says sets subscription price of rights issue at 1.48 euros per share ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Reporting By Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Storm has killed 6 people in Australia (Updates with evacuations in NZ, flood peak in Rockhampton)
* Unit renews two credit facilities with a local lender for 3.3 million dinars and 5 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2p3AYB9) Further company coverage: