March 26 Banco Dde Sabadell Sa

* Sabadell prospectus for rights issue says underwriters' fees on rights issue 29 million euros ($31.6 million).

* Prospectus says rights issue discount to TERP 30.71 percent

* Prospectus says trading in new shares to start April 28

* Prospectus says subscription period of rights issue expected to start March 28 and end April 17

* Prospectus says sets subscription price of rights issue at 1.48 euros per share ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Reporting By Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)