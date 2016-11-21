BRIEF-Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property and unit buys Kyoto-based property
* Says co's unit buys a property in Kyoto at an undisclosed price, and took out loan of 1.05 billion yen from bank for funding the acquisition
MADRID Nov 21 Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski has agreed to sell a 3 percent stake in Banco Sabadell , worth about 212 million euros ($225 million), to institutional investors, according to a sock market filing on Monday.
Gilinski, one of Latin America's wealthiest bankers, became the biggest single shareholder in Sabadell in 2013 when he bought a 5 percent stake as part of its 1.4 billion euro capital raising to fund its acquisition of Britain's TSB.
He then increased his stake in Sabadell, Spain's fifth-largest bank, to 7.5 percent before reducing it to the 5 percent threshold that obliges investors to declare holdings.
Gilinski's investment vehicle, Itos Holding Sarl, is now selling a 2.99 percent stake through an accelerated bookbuilding being handled by Deutsche Bank, a statement to Spain's stock market regulator said.
Sabadell and Gilinski have often been commercial partners, with the former buying close to a 5 percent stake in Colombia's Banco GNB Sudameris, controlled by Gilinski, for about $50 million. ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick and David Goodman)
* Kungsleden leases 4,000 square meters to trampoline park startup JumpYard in Veddesta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to buy a property located in Chiba prefecture for 2.59 billion yen, on Jan. 31