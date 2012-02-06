MADRID Feb 6 Spanish bank Sabadell said on Monday it sold 1.2 billion euros in 3-year covered bonds carrying a 3.625 percent coupon. It was the second Spanish covered bond benchmark in eight months.

Barcelona-based Sabadell originally planned to issue 500 million euros but the bank said it increased the amount due to high demand.

The banks that managed the deal were Sabadell, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Nomura and Natixis, Sabadell said in a statement to the Spanish securities regulator, known as the CNMV.

Foreign investors took up 42 percent of the issue, and included financial institutions, central banks, investment funds, insurance companies and pension funds, Sabadell said. (Reporting By Fiona Ortiz)