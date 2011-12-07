(Adds detail, background)

By Carlos Ruano

MADRID Dec 7 Spain's loss-making regional savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM) was sold on Wednesday to mid-sized bank Sabadell for one euro, after a 5.2-billion-euro rescue and guarantees against future losses, the central bank said.

Banco de Sabadell was the only bidder for CAM, dubbed "the worst of the worst" by Spain's central banker who has spent the last two years cleaning up and restructuring dozens of regional lenders that were struggling after a decade-long building bubble burst in 2007.

The stock market suspended trade in CAM and Sabadell at 1615 GMT.

Spain's bank deposit guarantee fund, known as the FGD, was recently beefed up by contributions from its member banks to take on part of the costs of restructuring the banking system.

The deposit guarantee fund will acquire CAM for 5.25 billion euros ($7.03 billion), the central bank said. The amount includes 2.8 billion euros that were already injected into CAM by the Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring, the Spanish bank rescue fund known as the FROB.

The deposit guarantee fund will then sell CAM on to Sabadell and also guarantee 80 percent of CAM losses for 10 years, the central bank added.

The central bank took over CAM in July and then began seeking a buyer. But interest in the 135-year-old bank was low as potential investors sought guarantees they would not lose too much by taking on the bank.

CAM had losses of 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in the first nine months of the year.

The lack of interest in the sale of CAM underlines the reluctance of banks to take on acquisitions at a time of frozen money markets and enormous strains on capital.

Sabadell is scrabbling to gain size to avoid being a victim of a takeover itself. Sabadell took over smaller peer Guipuzcoano in September 2010, but was pipped to the post to buy small bank Pastor when rival Popular snapped up the lender in October.

By taking on CAM, Sabadell will out-rank Popular and become Spain's fifth biggest bank by assets. ($1 = 0.7468 euros) (Additional reporting by Judy MacInnes; Writing by Fiona Ortiz, Editing by Mark Potter)