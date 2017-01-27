* Posts 2016 net profit of 710 mln euros, below forecasts
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in
provisions
* First Spanish bank to report impact of mortgage ruling
* Shares down 2 pct
(Adds details, share price)
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Jan 27 Banco Sabadell's profit
growth stalled in 2016, hit by one-off charges from a court
ruling forcing Spanish banks to repay customers affected by
unclearly marketed mortgages, sending its shares lower.
Spanish banks are expected to repay customers more than 4
billion euros ($4.2 billion) after Europe's top court overturned
a Spanish ruling that capped liabilities over disputed mortgage
clauses which prevented the loan's interest rate from falling
below a benchmark.
Sabadell, Spain's fifth largest bank by market value, set
aside 130 million euros in additional provisions in the fourth
quarter to compensate for the mortgage clauses, Chairman Josep
Oliu said on a conference call with analysts on Friday.
Partly as a result, Sabadell said net profit in the fourth
quarter was 64 million euros, almost 51 percent down from the
same quarter last year.
Sabadell's full-year net profit for 2016 came in at 710
million euros ($757.43 million), below the average of analysts'
estimates calculated by Thomson Reuters of 738 million euros,
and it was up only 0.3 percent from a year earlier.
Sabadell is the first Spanish bank to report the ruling's
impact on earnings. Banco Santander and Bankinter
, which have already reported results, were not affected
as they did not use floor clauses in their mortgage contracts.
Sabadell had said on Monday it expected a one-time hit to
its annual results of up to 490 million euros from the European
court ruling in December.
Shares in Sabadell opened down 2 percent at the bottom of
Spain's blue-chip Ibex index, dragging down other
Spanish banks expected to be hit by new charges, which eat into
earnings already affected by eroded lending margins.
CEO Jaime Guardiola said Sabadell had enough overall
provisions to absorb the potential impact of the European ruling
and defended the clauses which he said had been clearly
presented to customers.
Full-year net interest income - a measure of earnings on
loans minus deposit costs - was up 20 percent to 3.8 billion
euros, in line with analysts' estimates and boosted by the
integration of British bank TSB in the third quarter of 2016.
Sabadell said it expected the British economy, where it
makes around a quarter of its profit thanks to TSB, to perform
better than initially expected this year after Britain's
decision to leave the European Union last June.
($1 = 0.9374 euros)
(Editing by Angus Berwick and Adrian Croft)