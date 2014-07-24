MADRID, July 24 Spain's Banco Sabadell
on Thursday said its first half net profit rose nearly 36
percent from a year ago to 168 million euros ($226 million),
beating forecasts as revenues and net lending income improved.
The bank, Spain's fifth biggest by market value, has
integrated several acquisitions last year, which also boosted
income. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of
160 million euros in the first six months of 2014.
Net interest income, or earnings from lending minus funding
costs, rose 24 percent to just under 1.1 billion euros, in line
with expectations.
($1 = 0.7428 Euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)