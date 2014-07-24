MADRID, July 24 Spain's Banco Sabadell on Thursday said its first half net profit rose nearly 36 percent from a year ago to 168 million euros ($226 million), beating forecasts as revenues and net lending income improved.

The bank, Spain's fifth biggest by market value, has integrated several acquisitions last year, which also boosted income. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of 160 million euros in the first six months of 2014.

Net interest income, or earnings from lending minus funding costs, rose 24 percent to just under 1.1 billion euros, in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.7428 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)