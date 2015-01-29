(Adds details on dividend, shares, lending forecast)
MADRID Jan 29 Spain's Banco Sabadell
said it expected to grow its loan book by between 1 and 2
percent in 2015, as it hopes along with peers that an economic
recovery will start feeding more strongly through to households.
Spanish banks have been hampered by years of shrinking
lending throughout a deep recession, weighing on their ability
to jumpstart revenues even as losses from a property market
crash fade.
Still, profits have improved, and Sabadell on Thursday
posted a 50 percent rise in 2014 net income from a year earlier
to 372 million euros ($422 million), slightly above the 371
million euros predicted in a Reuters poll.
The country's fifth-biggest bank by market value was helped
by gains from asset sales and trading of securities such as
government bonds.
Its net interest income, or earnings from loans minus what
the bank pays to fund itself, also grew 24.5 percent to 2.26
billion euros.
But lending fell nearly 3 percent. Sabadell Chief Executive
Jaime Guardiola told a news conference that the bank's loan book
would grow this year, due particularly to demand from small
businesses.
Sabadell said after its board met later on Thursday that it
would propose introducing a scrip dividend of 0.04 euros per
share, giving investors the choice between being paid in cash or
stock. It also proposed paying an additional 0.01 euros per
share out of treasury stock.
The bank's shares were up 3.6 percent at 2.3 euros per share
at around 1545GMT. Domestic peers Caixabank and Banco
Popular are due to report 2014 results on Friday.
($1 = 0.8810 euros)
