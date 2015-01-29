(Adds details on dividend, shares, lending forecast)

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID Jan 29 Spain's Banco Sabadell said it expected to grow its loan book by between 1 and 2 percent in 2015, as it hopes along with peers that an economic recovery will start feeding more strongly through to households.

Spanish banks have been hampered by years of shrinking lending throughout a deep recession, weighing on their ability to jumpstart revenues even as losses from a property market crash fade.

Still, profits have improved, and Sabadell on Thursday posted a 50 percent rise in 2014 net income from a year earlier to 372 million euros ($422 million), slightly above the 371 million euros predicted in a Reuters poll.

The country's fifth-biggest bank by market value was helped by gains from asset sales and trading of securities such as government bonds.

Its net interest income, or earnings from loans minus what the bank pays to fund itself, also grew 24.5 percent to 2.26 billion euros.

But lending fell nearly 3 percent. Sabadell Chief Executive Jaime Guardiola told a news conference that the bank's loan book would grow this year, due particularly to demand from small businesses.

Sabadell said after its board met later on Thursday that it would propose introducing a scrip dividend of 0.04 euros per share, giving investors the choice between being paid in cash or stock. It also proposed paying an additional 0.01 euros per share out of treasury stock.

The bank's shares were up 3.6 percent at 2.3 euros per share at around 1545GMT. Domestic peers Caixabank and Banco Popular are due to report 2014 results on Friday.

($1 = 0.8810 euros) (Additional reporting and writing by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day and Elaine Hardcastle)