MADRID Jan 29 Spain's Banco Sabadell on Thursday reported a 50 percent jump in 2014 net profit from a year earlier, slightly above forecasts, as earnings from its lending business improved and it booked gains from selling off assets and trading bonds.

Sabadell's profit rose to 372 million euros, versus the 371 million euros predicted in a Reuters poll, even though it set aside more money than a year ago to beef up provisions against soured debts and potential losses.

Lending fell nearly 3 percent. Spain's fifth-biggest bank said credit demand had picked in the fourth quarter of 2014, as lenders across the country hope to see lending improve this year after a long economic crisis. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day)