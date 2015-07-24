MADRID, July 24 Spain's Banco Sabadell on Friday said net profit in the first half of 2015 had jumped 55 percent from a year ago, beating expectations as earnings from lending improved.

The bank, which recently bought Britain's TSB from Lloyds in a push to expand overseas and improve profitability, said net income in the year to June was 352 million euros ($387 million), slightly more than the 349 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The earnings do not yet include TSB.

Return on equity at Sabadell, a measure of profitability, dropped to 5.5 percent in the second quarter, down from 7 percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)