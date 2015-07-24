Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
MADRID, July 24 Spain's Banco Sabadell on Friday said net profit in the first half of 2015 had jumped 55 percent from a year ago, beating expectations as earnings from lending improved.
The bank, which recently bought Britain's TSB from Lloyds in a push to expand overseas and improve profitability, said net income in the year to June was 352 million euros ($387 million), slightly more than the 349 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The earnings do not yet include TSB.
Return on equity at Sabadell, a measure of profitability, dropped to 5.5 percent in the second quarter, down from 7 percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.