ISTANBUL Oct 31 Turkey's capital markets board said late on Thursday it had approved plans by British insurer Aviva PLC and Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding to float a stake in their Turkish joint venture pension unit Avivasa.

Aviva and Sabanci said in September they would float up to 20 percent of the pension unit, each selling an equal number of shares in the initial public offering.

(Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Nick Tattersall)