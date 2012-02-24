ISTANBUL Feb 24 Turkish conglomerate
Sabanci Holding wants to grow in the food retail
sector and does not want to continue the current situation with
its joint venture partner Carrefour, Chief Executive Officer
Zafer Kurtul said on Friday.
Sabanci said in December it had appointed a financial
institution as an adviser to assess strategic options for its
shares in its Carrefoursa venture with France's Carrefour
.
Kurtul told a news conference that talks with Carrefour were
continuing and Sabanci would consider organic and inorganic
growth opportunities in the food retail sector.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Evren Ballim; Writing by Seda
Sezer)