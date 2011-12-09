BRIEF-Skanska wins order in Finland worth about SEK 1.5 bln
* Skanska renovates the olympic stadium in Helsinki, Finland, for EUR 156 mln, about SEK 1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
ISTANBUL Dec 9 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Friday it had appointed a financial institution as an adviser to assess strategic options for its shares in its Carrefoursa joint venture with France's Carrefour.
No further details were immediately available. Shares in Sabanci were up 0.7 percent in Istanbul after the announcement, while Carrefour was up 3.6 percent. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Feb 10 Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Entered into negotiations with Tsogo Sun and/or subsidiaries over potential acquisition of a circa R3.3 billion portfolio of hotel assets