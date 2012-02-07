ISTANBUL Feb 7 Turkey's Sabanci cement group expects 2012 turnover of two billion lira ($1.14 billion) for the whole group, the cement group's chairman said late on Monday.

The turnover of the Sabanci cement group, parent company of cement makers Cimsa and Akcansa, was 1.5 billion lira in 2010 and was expected to have risen 20 percent last year.

Sabanci cement is among bidders for sale of Turkey's Afyon Cimento, which attracted 3-4 bids, and group chairman Mehmet Gocmen said they expected the sale process to be completed in February.

Gocmen also said the group eyed other acquisition opportunities in Turkey and investments abroad.

($1 = 1.7587 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay)