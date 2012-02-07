ISTANBUL Feb 7 Turkey's Sabanci cement
group expects 2012 turnover of two billion lira ($1.14 billion)
for the whole group, the cement group's chairman said late on
Monday.
The turnover of the Sabanci cement group, parent company of
cement makers Cimsa and Akcansa, was 1.5
billion lira in 2010 and was expected to have risen 20 percent
last year.
Sabanci cement is among bidders for sale of Turkey's Afyon
Cimento, which attracted 3-4 bids, and group chairman
Mehmet Gocmen said they expected the sale process to be
completed in February.
Gocmen also said the group eyed other acquisition
opportunities in Turkey and investments abroad.
($1 = 1.7587 Turkish liras)
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay)