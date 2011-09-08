ISTANBUL, Sept 8 Sabanci Holding's energy unit Enerjisa, a joint venture with Austria's Verbund AG , is working on a roadmap to takeover of Gediz EDAS grid, group chairman Selahattin Hakman told Reuters in an interview.

Hakman said the group was in talks with a number of local and foreign banks for a financing package for energy takeovers.

He said the group may assess bidding for a Russia natural gas pipeline if a tender is held. The group is also interested in bidding for Baskent natural gas grid, and has obtained documents to take part in tender to be held on October 31. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)