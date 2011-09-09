(Corrects final paragraph to show Sabanci Holding is targeting gas grids, not Enerjisa)

ISTANBUL, Sept 8 Sabanci Holding's energy unit Enerjisa, a joint venture with Austria's Verbund AG , is working on a roadmap to takeover of Gediz electricity distribution grid, group chairman Selahattin Hakman told Reuters in an interview.

Hakman said the group was in talks with a number of local and foreign banks for a financing package for energy takeovers.

He said Sabanci Holding may assess bidding for a Russia natural gas pipeline if a tender is held. Sabanci Holding is also interested in bidding for Baskent natural gas grid, and has obtained documents to take part in tender to be held on October 31. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Jon Loades-Carter)