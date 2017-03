ISTANBUL, March 3 Turkey's Sabanci Holding Chief Executive Zafer Kurtul said on Tuesday a planned initial public offering for its energy unit Enerjisa will be held after 2016 due to market conditions.

A float of shares in Enerjisa, a power producer in which German utility E.ON owns a 50 percent stake, has been repeatedly postponed. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)