(Adds background, Aviva chief executive)
ISTANBUL Oct 31 Turkey's capital markets board
has approved plans by British insurer Aviva Plc and
Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding to float a stake
in their Turkish joint venture pension unit Avivasa.
Aviva and Sabanci said in September they would float up to
20 percent of the pension unit, each selling an equal number of
shares in the initial public offering.
Aviva holds 49.8 percent in Avivasa, which provides life and
pensions products to over 2 million customers and had a net
asset value of $96.4 million as of June 30, 2014.
Sabanci Holding, in a statement in September to the Istanbul
stock exchange where it is listed, said it would float 19.7
percent of the insurance holding.
In November, Reuters reported that Aviva and Sabanci Holding
had mandated Citigroup and HSBC to sell a minority stake in
Avivasa in an initial public offering.
Aviva is part way through a group-wide restructuring led by
Chief Executive Mark Wilson, selling off non-core businesses,
cutting costs and improving profitability, but has said it is
committed to Avivasa, one of Turkey's largest private pensions
providers and one of the group's growth businesses.
Wilson told a media call on Thursday that a small share sale
was imminent in Turkey, but the move was in line with Sabanci's
business model.
"We are going to do a small initial public offering (IPO) in
Turkey, which is coming up very shortly. That is because it is
our joint venture partner's model, where they like to IPO a
small part of that business," Wilson said.
(Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and David Holmes)