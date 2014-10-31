(Adds background, Aviva chief executive)

ISTANBUL Oct 31 Turkey's capital markets board has approved plans by British insurer Aviva Plc and Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding to float a stake in their Turkish joint venture pension unit Avivasa.

Aviva and Sabanci said in September they would float up to 20 percent of the pension unit, each selling an equal number of shares in the initial public offering.

Aviva holds 49.8 percent in Avivasa, which provides life and pensions products to over 2 million customers and had a net asset value of $96.4 million as of June 30, 2014.

Sabanci Holding, in a statement in September to the Istanbul stock exchange where it is listed, said it would float 19.7 percent of the insurance holding.

In November, Reuters reported that Aviva and Sabanci Holding had mandated Citigroup and HSBC to sell a minority stake in Avivasa in an initial public offering.

Aviva is part way through a group-wide restructuring led by Chief Executive Mark Wilson, selling off non-core businesses, cutting costs and improving profitability, but has said it is committed to Avivasa, one of Turkey's largest private pensions providers and one of the group's growth businesses.

Wilson told a media call on Thursday that a small share sale was imminent in Turkey, but the move was in line with Sabanci's business model.

"We are going to do a small initial public offering (IPO) in Turkey, which is coming up very shortly. That is because it is our joint venture partner's model, where they like to IPO a small part of that business," Wilson said. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and David Holmes)