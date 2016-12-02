ISTANBUL Dec 2 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding is working on a public offering for its Enerjisa unit, but cannot give a timing for the listing due to market conditions, its chief executive said on Friday.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Zafer Kurtul also said he expected consolidated group sales for 2016 to rise 25 percent to 25.5 billion lira ($7.31 billion). ($1 = 3.4869 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)