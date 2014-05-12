ISTANBUL May 12 Turkey's Sabanci Holding posted a 27 percent fall in first quarter net profit to 403.2 million lira, it said in a filing on Monday.

The conglomerate's sales rose 63 percent on the year to 2.54 billion lira, its results posted on Istanbul stock exchange showed. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)