Australia shares slip, led by healthcare, financials; NZ edges down
March 15 Australian shares declined on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and health-care stocks, with CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd slumping after starting to trade ex-dividend.
ISTANBUL Nov 10 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding posted a net profit of 455.9 million lira in the third quarter, down from 480.6 million in the same period a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.
Sabanci's sales in the period rose 14 percent to 6.9 billion lira, it also said in the filing.
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
March 15 Australian shares declined on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and health-care stocks, with CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd slumping after starting to trade ex-dividend.
* Westpac enters into an enforceable undertaking with ASIC-WBC.AX
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 The former chief executive of human resources software firm Zenefits, Parker Conrad, on Tuesday made public a new startup that will compete with his old company, marking a comeback by the Silicon Valley entrepreneur who left Zenefits under a cloud.