BRIEF-Dst to acquire remaining interest in Joint Ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
* DST to acquire remaining interest in joint ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
ISTANBUL May 15 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Friday it had decided to sell up to 10 percent of its yarn and cord fabric unit Kordsa Global on the wholesale market of the Istanbul stock exchange.
It said in a statement to the bourse that the decision was taken at a board meeting on Friday.
(Writing by Daren Butler)
* DST to acquire remaining interest in joint ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by government contractor Leidos Inc to fend off an investor lawsuit alleging it omitted and misstated key information in securities filings over its role in a troubled New York City payroll contract.