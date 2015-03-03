UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, March 3 Turkey's Sabanci Holding , which has interests in banking and energy, on Tuesday posted a 20 percent rise in its 2014 net profit of 2.08 billion lira ($826.9 million).
Sales rose to 27.44 billion lira last year, compared with 23.05 billion lira in 2013, Istanbul-based Sabanci said in a filing.
($1 = 2.52 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.