ISTANBUL Feb 24 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Friday its net profit rose 19 percent to 2.66 billion lira in 2016.

In a separate statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, it forecast that its industrial group sales would rise 5-15 percent this year and energy group sales would increase 10-15 percent.

