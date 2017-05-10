BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
ISTANBUL May 10 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said its net profit rose 4.5 percent in the first quarter to 669.4 million lira ($185 million).
In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Sabanci said its revenues fell 1.5 percent to 3 billion lira. ($1 = 3.6241 liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"