ISTANBUL May 10 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said its net profit rose 4.5 percent in the first quarter to 669.4 million lira ($185 million).

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Sabanci said its revenues fell 1.5 percent to 3 billion lira. ($1 = 3.6241 liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)