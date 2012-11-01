UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL Nov 1 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding's revenues will grow more than 15 percent in 2012, chief executive Zafer Kurtul said at a panel meeting of leading executives on Thursday.
Kurtul said in May the group was targeting a rise of more than 10 percent in sales this year. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts