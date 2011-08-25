(Adds details, quote)

ISTANBUL Aug 25 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding , which has interests in energy and banking, said second quarter net profit rose by two thirds as performance in its non-financial units improved.

Sabanci's net profit was 706.6 million lira ($402.6 million), compared with 420.2 million lira in the same period last year, on sales up 33 percent at 2.6 billion lira.

"Among our non-financial operating areas, industrial companies recorded a growth of 71 percent, energy 28 percent, retail 17 percent, cement 13 percent," said Chief Executive Zafer Kurtul.

Consolidated operating profit from non-financial units rose 152 percent from last year, he said.

The group is planning acquisitions in the electronic retail sector, Kurtul said, adding its electronic retail unit Teknosa had already bought BestBuy's Turkish unit in July.

Sabanci shares rose as much as 4.6 percent after the release of the results. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)